Greek court adjourns sentencing in Golden Dawn case

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has adjourned the sentencing procedure for 18 former lawmakers of the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party and others convicted in the case. The decision came a day after the three-member panel of judges delivered a landmark verdict deeming the party a criminal organization. The court hearing will resume Friday morning with summations by the lawyers representing the former lawmakers, including the party’s leader, with arguments on mitigating circumstances for more lenient sentences. The verdict was the culmination of a five-year, politically charged trial. Golden Dawn, founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, rose to prominence during Greece’s brutal near decade-long financial crisis that began in 2009, and become the country’s third largest party.