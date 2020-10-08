Musketeers NHL Draft picks prepare for pro future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The National Hockey League Draft wrapped up Wednesday. Five players with ties to the Sioux City Musketeers were picked.

Three of those players are on the current roster. Defenseman Ethan Edwards was a fourth round pick of the New Jersey Devils. Defenseman Mason Langenbrunner went to the Boston Bruins in the fifth round. His father, Jamie Langenbrunner won two Stanley Cups as a player, and now works for the Bruins. Forward Chase Bradley went to the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round.

All three have already committed to Division 1 colleges, so their pro careers are years away. But it was a thrill to know which NHL teams are in their future.

"It's another milestone. You've got to keep going and the work starts now," said Edwards. "We go to college next. A couple of years there hopefully and then go to New Jersey hopefully."

"They're not just trying to get us to college, which they have been super successful at getting a ton of D1 college players but also get you to the level after that," said Langenbrunner. "I think it shows a lot about the organization here."

"Nothing changes for me," said Bradley. "I mean, my game won't change at all. If anything, it's going to help me improve as a player."

"I think as a franchise and as an organization, you're always looking for that advancement," said head coach Luke Strand. "The guys have had success now in the NHL but the next budding of stars and that next budding of stars is going to happen right in front of their face here in Sioux City."

Sam Stange and Blake Biondi, who played for the Muskies last season were also drafted. Sioux City's home opener is November 7 against Tri-City.