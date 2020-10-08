Nebraska doctors say there are plenty of beds at hospitals

OMAHA NE (KTIV)-- The number of people hospitalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nebraska reached a record high Wednesday.

Eighty-eight percent of medical and surgical beds are full and 93 percent of ICU beds are full, yet some hospitals say not to panic.

"We've been 93-percent occupancy off and on for years. I mean that happens all the time that's a steady-state for us," said Dr. Cliff Robertson CEO of CHI.

Both CHI and UNMC said its an occupancy rate they can comfortably handle. Currently, there are 129 people hospitalized for COVID in the Omaha metro.

The reason so much attention is given to occupancy percents is that if there is a sudden spike of cases there might not be enough beds.

"The assumption that if you get sick we'll have a hospital bed for you is a false assumption we can fill," said Dr. Daniel Johnson, head of ICU at UNMC said.

UNMC doctors are warning that a combination of a flu season and increasing COVID numbers could be bad for hospitals

"The thought of having a flu season and a COVID-19 pandemic on top of it at the same time makes us extremely uneasy," said Johnson.

Colleagues at CHI are more at ease, "Everybody prepares for these surges in demand and I mean that's what we do in health care so I'm less worried about it," said Robertson.