Nebraska reports more than 660 COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 50,059.

Seven new virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 514.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 293 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,481 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 35,395 to 35,456 in the last 24 hours.

So far 494,780 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 444,408 of them have come back negative.