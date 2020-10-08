North falls to Marshalltown in regular season finale

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City North lost to Marshalltown, 38-18, in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Stars and Bobcats are each 3-4. North scored on their first possession and led 6-0 after one quarter. Marshalltown scored three times in the second quarter and led 21-6 at the half.

Every Iowa high school football team will make the playoffs this season. Those postseason matchups will be released Saturday at noon by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Spalding Academy 73 Santee 13 F

Marshalltown 38 SC North 18 F