Oct. 8: South Dakota reports 536 new cases, 14 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 536 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 26,441 positive cases reported. As of Oct. 8, there are 4,673 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 524 since Oct. 7.

State health officials reported 359 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 21,496.

Currently, 284 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

Fourteen additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 272 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 125. Of those cases, 83 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 606. Health officials say 545 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had seven virus-related deaths so far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,648 to 1,692. Health officials say 1,350 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to six.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 514 total positive cases. So far, 402 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 10.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 501cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 391 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.