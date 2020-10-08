Progress is the word in Brexit trade talks before summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials say the bloc finally sees progress in trade talks with the United Kingdom. But officials insisted Thursday that a momentary change in mood between the oft-bickering sides is no guarantee that an agreement will be delivered on time. Both sides are negotiating against the clock to get a basic trade deal delivered by the end of the month so that it can be approved by legislators in time to meet an end-of-year deadline with a transition period in the wake of Britain’s departure from the bloc. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a deal already by the time the EU leaders hold a summit Oct. 15, while the bloc’s nations feel there is time until early November.