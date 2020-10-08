Scalia ‘heir’ Barrett may be open to reversing Roe v. Wade

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has made clear in her academic writings that she’s at least open to reversing some long-established precedents, possibly including the Roe v. Wade ruling that entrenched women’s abortion rights. Amy Coney Barrett in a 2013 Texas Law Review article described precedent as a “soft” high-court rule and not “an inexorable command.” She added that “legal culture” has never “treated the reversal of precedent as out-of-bounds.” But Barrett has also sometimes struck a pragmatic chord, warning that reversing precedents could shatter trust in the Supreme Court.