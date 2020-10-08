South Dakota Housing Development Authority to retire

PIERRE, SD (KTIV) -- On Thursday Gov. Kristi Noem announced the retirement of Mark Lauseng, Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

“His work has helped countless South Dakotans overcome a variety of challenges in their daily lives, and we will miss him dearly.” Noem said

Lauseng has served the state in many roles for 38 years, in 2006 he was appointed to his current role of director in 2006 by Gov. Mike Rounds. He continued to serve under Gov. Dennis Daugaard and Gov. Noem.

Lauseng first joined the SDHDA in 1986 as Director of Finance and Administration and has served in many positions such as the Governor's Reentry Council, the Governor's South Dakota Workforce Initiatives, and the South Dakota Council on Homelessness.

In addition he is also a board member of the National Council of State Housing Agencies, serves on the executive committee of the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, is a member of the Homes for South Dakota Coalition, and serves as manager and vice-chairman of the South Dakota Authority Captive Insurance Company.

“It’s been a honor to work for SDHDA for the last 35 years. I want to thank Governor Noem for her support and leadership assisting the Authority in providing the residents of South Dakota safe and affordable housing opportunities. The great things that SDHDA has done is a direct result of the exceptional staff and board of commissioners that I have been privileged to work with.”