‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special

NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” has always pressed for inclusion. Now in the wake of the national reckoning on race, it’s going further — teaching children to stand up against racism. Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — will air the half-hour anti-racist special “The Power of We” and hopes families will watch together. The special defines racism and shows how it can be hurtful. It urges children who encounter racism or hear someone else be the victim of it to call it out. Gabrielle the Muppet advises: “When you see something that’s wrong, speak up and say, ‘That’s wrong’ and tell an adult,”