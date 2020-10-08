Sri Lanka closes key gov’t offices as virus outbreak surges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities in Sri Lanka have closed key government offices and further expanded a curfew to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak. The foreign ministry closed its consular affairs office for the week to prevent the public from congregating. The ministry said it would only accept queries related to deaths of Sri Lankans overseas, strictly by appointment. Other departments providing services related to revenue, immigration, pensions, vehicle license and registrations also closed. The outbreak has grown to 1,043 cases, with more than 2,000 other people asked to quarantine at home. It is centered around a garment factory in the Colombo suburbs after Sri Lanka went two months without community transmission.