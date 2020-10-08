Military blindsided by Trump’s new Afghan troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military was blindsided Thursday by President Donald Trump’s new assertion that all U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan by the end of the year. U.S. officials say they are not aware of such a plan and have gotten no actual order to accelerate the more gradual pullout they’ve been executing. Trump’s comments, laid out in a confusing progression of comments and a tweet, alarmed Pentagon and State officials who fear that putting a definitive date on troop withdrawal could hamper efforts to finalize a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government.