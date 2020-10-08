UN envoy urges Malians to pull country from cycle of coups

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Mali is urging people in the West African nation, who just lived through another military coup, to use a recently agreed to 18-month transition “to pull their country out of the hellish cycle” of coups that has left the country in crisis. Mahamat Saleh Annadif told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that “the transition’s success is within reach, and the ball remains in the court of the Malian people.” Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. Annadif said: “The country is going through a critical moment.”