VIRUS DIARY: In age of pandemic, she finds solace in trees

NEW YORK (AP) — When the virus was raging in New York City, one writer found solace on the arm of a flowering tree. She feared for her family, her community and herself and thought of the thousands hooked to ventilators when the pandemic was at its worst. As the city recovered she observed the trees as they moved through the seasons. Now in fall, she hopes the city may hold the virus steady and reminds herself and others to take heart, be generous, be kind and hug a tree.