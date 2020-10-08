Winds become gusty again Thursday

Our stretch of mild and sunny weather continues today with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s after another cool morning.



The winds were a little lighter yesterday but will gradually increase as we head through the morning.



By the afternoon we could again be seeing gusts near 30 miles per hour.



With how dry we are, fires could spread quickly again today.



Be very careful with anything that may start fires with this threat in place.



We will look to see if there are any rain chances coming and when we cool down on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.