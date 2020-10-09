As virus fills French ICUs anew, doctors ask what went wrong

PARIS (AP) — Intensive care wards across France are filling up again with COVID-19 patients. Doctors are scrambling to create new ICU beds elsewhere to accommodate the sick, and asking what went wrong. National health agency figures and doctors at multiple hospitals say France hasn’t added significant ICU capacity or the staff needed to manage them since the pandemic’s first wave. That’s despite the fact that France was among the hardest-hit nations in the spring. COVID-19 patients now occupy a quarter of ICUs nationwide. The government defends its management of the virus crisis, and President Emmanuel Macron says it’s a question of “organization” and not resources.