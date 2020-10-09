Authorities searching for two escaped inmates in Sac County, IA

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Two inmates have escaped from the Sac County, Iowa Jail.

This happened Friday afternoon at about 4:25 p.m.

The Sac County Sheriff says the two men, Shawn Freier and Joseph Sly, overpowered a jailer and left running south from the Sac County Courthouse. The jailer was not harmed during the incident.

Both men are considered dangerous.

IF you spot either of these two men or have information about their whereabouts, call 911.