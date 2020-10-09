California fire investigators seize utility equipment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting that fire investigators have seized some of its equipment as they investigate the cause of a Northern California wildfire that killed four people last month. PG&E reported the seizure in a filing Friday with the Public Utilities Commission. The Zogg Fire erupted in Shasta County during high winds and quickly grew, later spreading to neighboring Tehama County. It has scorched 88 square miles and destroyed more than 200 buildings, about half of them homes. It is now almost fully contained. Cal Fire has not determined a cause for the blaze. PG&E said it is cooperating with the investigation.