Candidate Bios for Siouxland election races

(KTIV) -- The presidential race may be the main focus for Nov. 3, but plenty of other elections are taking place across the country and across Siouxland.

There are many candidates to watch Nov. 3 and here at KTIV we've assembled the bios on several of the major races we're tracking.

Iowa U.S. Senate

-Joni Ernst (incumbent)

Republican Joni Ernst is a member of the U.S. Senate from Iowa. She was elected to her first term in November of 2014. Her current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Ernst is running for re-election to represent Iowa.

She ran for the open 2014 United States Senate seat in Iowa after incumbent Democrat Tom Harkin announced his retirement.

She defeated Democrat Bruce Braley, Libertarian Douglas Butzier, and other independent candidates in the general election on November 4, 2014. At the time, Ernst was the first woman from Iowa elected to either chamber of Congress.

Ernst served in the Iowa Army National Guard for 23 years and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

-Theresa Greenfield

Democrat Theresa Greenfield is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Iowa.

She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. She advanced from the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020, by defeating Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro

In 2018, Greenfield was a 2018 Democratic candidate for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Greenfield was disqualified from the election before the primary scheduled for June 5, 2018. Later, her ex-campaign manager publicly apologized for faking signatures on petition paperwork to qualify her to be on the ballot.

Iowa 4th Congressional District

-Randy Feenstra

Republican Randy Feenstra, of Hull, Iowa, is a member of the Iowa State Senate, representing District 2.

Feenstra is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

He advanced from the Republican primary on June 2, 2020, by beating incumbent Republican Steve King.

-J.D. Scholten

Democrat J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

In 2018, he challenged incumbent Congressman Steve King, and narrowly lost by 3.3%.

Iowa State House District 4

-Skyler Wheeler (incumbent)

Republican Skyler Wheeler is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, representing District 4 (Sioux County). He assumed office in 2017. His current term ends on January 10, 2021.

Skyler Wheeler earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Northwestern College, in Orange City, Iowa. And he is working on a master's degree in government.

Wheeler’s career experience includes working with Iowa Information Inc., and as the Sioux County Co-Chair with Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign.

-Björn Johnson

Democrat Björn Johnson is running for election to the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 4 (Sioux County).

He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

Björn Johnson was born in Storm Lake, Iowa. He earned an undergraduate degree after studying at Iowa State University and the University of Newcastle in Australia.

Johnson's professional experience includes working in sales, territory management, and business development.

Iowa State House district 11

-Gary Worthan (incumbent)

Republican Gary Worthan, of Storm Lake, is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, representing District 11 (Sac and Buena Vista Counties).

He assumed office in 2006. His current term ends on January 10, 2021.

Worthan is a farmer.

-Sara Huddleston

Democrat Sara Huddleston is running for election to the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 11 (Sac and Buena Vista Counties).

She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. She advanced from the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

Huddleston is a former Storm Lake city councilwoman. She was the first-ever Latina elected to a city council in the State of Iowa, and served three terms.

She challenged incumbent Gary Worthan during the 2016 general election and lost

Iowa State House district 11

-Chris Hall (incumbent)

Democrat Chris Hall is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, representing District 13 (Woodbury County).

Hall assumed office on January 10, 2011. His current term ends on January 10, 2021. Hall is in his fifth term in the Iowa House fo Representatives.



Hall earned his political science degree from Grinnell College. He works as a grant coordinator at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

-Ernest J. Gigaroa

Republican Ernest Gigaroa is running for election to the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 13 (Woodbury County). Gigaroa is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

"I'm running for my fellow Veterans who are my brothers. I'm running for the senior citizens who have to live off SSI. I'm running for my family, and I have already sworn to defend this country, it's Constitution and the people who live here. I'm just continuing my oath in a different way."

Iowa House District 14

-Steve Hansen

Democrat Steve Hansen is a former state representative and state senator who is running for election to the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 14 (Woodbury County).

Hansen is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

The District 14 seat is being vacated by Representative Tim Kacena, who is running for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

-Robert Henderson

Republican Robert Henderson is running for election to the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 14 (Woodbury County).

He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Henderson was a 2018 and 2016 Republican candidate for District 14 of the Iowa House. He was also a candidate for an at-large seat on the Sioux City Community School District School Board.

Nebraska U.S. Senate

-Ben Sasse (incumbent)

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is a member of the U.S. Senate from Nebraska. He assumed office on January 6, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Sasse is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Nebraska. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 12, 2020 by beating Matt Innis.

\Before being elected to the Senate, Sasse served as president of Midland University in Nebraska. He also worked as an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin, in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and as a business consultant.

-Chris Janicek

Democrat Chris Janicek is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Nebraska. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 12, 2020.

Janicek has faced criticism and pressure to withdraw ever since a campaign worker revealed the offensive text message to party officials and hired a lawyer.

Of the incident, Janicek told KTIV:

"The staffer did not work for us at the time, and it was a huge mistake on my part," said Chris Janicek, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate. "It was conversation that was had in front of all of us, to begin with. That doesn't excuse the text, and I take full accountability."

Janicek was a 2018 Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Nebraska. He lost the primary on May 15, 2018.

Janicek was born in David City, Nebraska. His professional experience includes working as a small business owner and property investor.

-Gene Siadek

Libertarian Gene Siadek is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Nebraska. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Libertarian Party primary on May 12, 2020.

Siadek is the director of waste distribution for the Metropolitan Utilities District of Nebraska and one of the founders of the Libertarian Party in Nebraska.

Siadek received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an M.B.A. from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Nebraska U.S. House District 1

-Jeff Fortenberry (incumbent)

Republican Jeff Fortenberry is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 4, 2005. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Fortenberry is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 12, 2020.

Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Fortenberry served on the Lincoln City Council from 1997 to 2001.

-Kate Bolz

Democrat Kate Bolz is a member of the Nebraska State Senate, representing District 29. She assumed office on January 9, 2013. Her current term ends on January 6, 2021.

Bolz is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. She advanced from the Democratic primary on May 12, 2020.

-Dennis Grace

Libertarian Dennis Grace is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Libertarian Party primary on May 12, 2020.

Grace was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He received his Associates degree from Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, He obtained an undergraduate degree from Bellevue University in May 2003.

Grace served in the United States Navy from 1988 to 1990. Grace is an insurance surveillance investigator manager.

Nebraska U.S. House District 3

-Adrian Smith (incumbent)

Republican Adrian Smith is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 4, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Smith is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 12, 2020.

Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Smith served in the Nebraska State Senate from 1999 to 2007. He also served on the Gering City Council from 1994 to 1998.

Smith was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He attended Liberty University from 1989 to 1990 but transferred and earned a B.A. from the University of Nebraska in 1993.

-Mark Elworth, Jr.

Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 12, 2020.

Elworth was a 2018 candidate to the U.S. House to represent District 3 in Iowa. He was defeated in the general election. Elworth was previously a candidate in 2017 for District 3 representative on the Omaha City Council in Nebraska. Though Omaha's elections are nonpartisan, Elworth affiliates himself with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Elworth was a 2016 candidate for vice president of the United States. He ran on the Legal Marijuana Now Party ticket with Dan R. Vacek.

-Dustin Hobbs

Libertarian Dustin Hobbs is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Libertarian Party primary on May 12, 2020.

Nebraska Unicameral District 17

-Joni Albrecht (incumbent)

Joni Albrecht is a member of the Nebraska State Senate, representing District 17. Albrecht assumed office in 2017. Albrecht's current term ends on January 6, 2021.

Albrecht is running for re-election to the Nebraska State Senate to represent District 17. Albrecht is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. Albrecht advanced from the primary election on May 12, 2020.

Albrecht's professional experience includes working in the automobile industry and in agriculture

-Sheryl Lindau

Sheryl Lindau is running for election to the Nebraska State Senate to represent District 17. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. She advanced from the primary election on May 12, 2020.

South Dakota US Senate

Mike Rounds (incumbent)

Republican Mike Rounds is a member of the U.S. Senate from South Dakota. He assumed office on January 6, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Rounds is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent South Dakota. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Rounds served as governor of South Dakota from 2003 to 2011.

He was also a member of the South Dakota State Senate from 1991-2001. From 1995 to 2000, he held the leadership position of Senate majority leader. He was born in South Dakota and has 10 younger siblings.

-Dan Ahlers

Democrat Dan Ahlers is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent South Dakota. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. The Democratic primary for this office on June 2, 2020, was canceled.

Ahlers was a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives, representing District 25. He assumed office on January 10, 2017. He left office on January 7, 2019.

Ahlers is a former Democratic member of the South Dakota House of Representatives, representing District 25 from 2017 to 2019. Ahlers was defeated in the general election on November 6, 2018.

Ahlers served in the South Dakota State Senate, representing District 25 from 2009 to 2011. He also served in the state House from 2006 to 2008.

South Dakota US House District 1

-Dusty Johnson (incumbent)

Republican Dusty Johnson is a member of the U.S. House, representing South Dakota's At-Large Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Johnson is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent South Dakota's At-Large Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Johnson won the Republican primary for South Dakota's At-Large Congressional District in June 2018. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem (R) did not run for re-election, as she ran for and won election to governor in 2018.

He previously served on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission from 2005-2011.

-Randy "Uriah" Luallin

Libertarian Randy "Uriah" Luallin is running for election to the U.S. House to represent South Dakota's At-Large Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Libertarian Party convention on May 9, 2020.

Luallin was a 2012 Libertarian Party candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 2nd Congressional District of Colorado.