With just a few hours to go, SC Senate debate format changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hours before a scheduled debate between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, event organizers changed the format to back-to-back, one-on-one interviews following a day of campaign clashes over COVID-19 that stirred doubts of whether the matchup would go on at all. WSPA-TV says Graham and Harrison “will each take part in individual interviews” Friday with a moderator and panelists. Harrison threatened to tank the debate over concerns related to Graham’s exposure to other GOP senators who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, demanding Graham get tested again. Graham officials pointed out that Harrison had not demanded testing before sitting down with newspaper reporters for an event Wednesday and that Graham would attend the debate regardless.