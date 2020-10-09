 Skip to Content

China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism, boon to economy

National news from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the eight-day Golden Week holiday, spending the equivalent of tens of billions of dollars at a time when China is seeking to boost consumer spending to stimulate the economy. The holiday, which began Oct. 1, saw more than 45% of China’s population take trips within the country and spend 466.6 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), according to data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That marked a decline of 21% for domestic tourists from last year’s Golden Week and a 30% decline for spending. Still the numbers indicate that consumption is beginning to bounce back from the battering it took from the coronavirus pandemic.

