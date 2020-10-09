Drivers killed in fiery highway crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two men have died in a fiery highway crash between two pickup trucks west of Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says both drivers of the trucks, ages 24 and 59, were killed Thursday when their vehicles collided head-on on Highway 42. The patrol says the 59-year-old victim was westbound and pulling a trailer with a tractor on it when he collided with an eastbound pickup driven by the 24-year-old man near Wall Lake. Authorities say both vehicles started on fire after crashing. Both drivers, the lone occupants, died at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified.