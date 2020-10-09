 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:03 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14

Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 16

Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15

Harvard 67, Elba 7

Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16

Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6

Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7

McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0

Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14

Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6

Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14

Stanton 60, Madison 7

Winside 48, Wausa 22

Wynot 42, Osmond 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

