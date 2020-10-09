Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14
Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 16
Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15
Harvard 67, Elba 7
Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16
Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6
Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7
McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0
Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14
Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6
Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14
Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14
Stanton 60, Madison 7
Winside 48, Wausa 22
Wynot 42, Osmond 12
