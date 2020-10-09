Friday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 56, Riceville 24

Algona 57, Okoboji, Milford 21

Alta-Aurelia 29, North Union 6

Ames 42, Ottumwa 21

Ankeny 45, Indianola 14

Assumption, Davenport 38, Wahlert, Dubuque 0

Atlantic 42, Red Oak 0

Baxter 74, Colo-NESCO 61

Bettendorf 45, Davenport, West 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34

CAM, Anita 34, Stanton 20

Camanche 42, Maquoketa 7

Carroll 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Durant-Bennett 41

Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Benton Community 0

Centerville 41, Chariton 6

Central City 46, West Central, Maynard 22

Central Clinton, DeWitt 27, Marion 24

Central Lyon 20, West Lyon, Inwood 16

Central Valley, Neb. 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor 16

Clarinda 36, Des Moines Christian 7

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21, Denver 14

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Sioux City, West 23

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Winterset 10

Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Kee, Lansing 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Waterloo, West 14

Earlham 57, Wayne, Corydon 0

East Mills 63, Pattonsburg, Mo. 14

East Sac County 65, MVAO-CO-U 0

Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

English Valleys, North English 56, Collins-Maxwell 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Cherokee, Washington 0

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, GMG, Garwin 16

Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0

Greene County 42, Shenandoah 6

Grinnell 31, Clear Creek-Amana 24

Grundy Center 42, Belle Plaine 0

Harlan 28, Lewis Central 10

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42, Lawton-Bronson 20

Hinton 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20

Independence 12, New Hampton 7

Interstate 35,Truro 22, Pleasantville 7

Iowa City Liberty High School 28, Iowa City High 24

Janesville 70, Rockford 30

LeMars 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Logan-Magnolia 35, IKM-Manning 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Murray 34

Montezuma 62, Lone Tree 24

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 52, Seymour 12

Mount Ayr 21, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Muscatine 21, Davenport, Central 14

New London 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Newell-Fonda 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36

North Scott, Eldridge 50, Clinton 0

Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21

OA-BCIG 57, Treynor 20

Ogden 25, Madrid 12

Panorama, Panora 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10

Pekin 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 21

Pella 35, Nevada 7

Pella Christian 63, Colfax-Mingo 34

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 21

Regina, Iowa City 56, Highland, Riverside 19

Riverside, Oakland 15, Southwest Valley 0

Saint Ansgar 20, Lake Mills 16

Sheldon 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sigourney-Keota 68, Eldon Cardinal 8

Sioux Center 34, Unity Christian 25

Sioux City, East 31, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 27

Solon 41, Center Point-Urbana 24

South Central Calhoun 44, Belmond-Klemme 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 14

South Hardin 41, Hudson 20

South O’Brien, Paullina 32, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 12

South Winneshiek, Calmar 35, Starmont 0

Southeast Polk 28, Johnston 10

Southeast Valley 26, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, Lamoni 30

Spencer 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24

Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Springville 38, Midland, Wyoming 20

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Sidney 20

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13

Sumner-Fredericksburg 22, Jesup 18

Tipton 34, Anamosa 21

Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0

Valley, West Des Moines 27, Ankeny Centennial 10

Van Meter 41, Woodward-Granger 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Waukee 38, Urbandale 17

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7

Webster City 69, Boone 14

West Branch 35, Beckman, Dyersville 21

West Delaware, Manchester 62, Waterloo, East 6

West Fork, Sheffield 35, North Butler, Greene 22

West Hancock, Britt 48, Manson Northwest Webster 0

West Marshall, State Center 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 10, Emmetsburg 7

Williamsburg 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Wilton 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 6

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, West Monona 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

