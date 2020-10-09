German police begin clearing notorious Berlin squat

BERLIN (AP) — Police in heavy riot gear are clearing out a notorious Berlin leftist squat, encountering only passive resistance from residents as they carry them individually down a firetruck’s ladder. A police spokesman at the scene said Friday that some 1,500 police had been called out to aid in clearing the so-called Liebig 34 squat in the capital’s Friedrichshain neighborhood, named after its address Liebigstrasse 34. Some residents pumped their fists in the air as they were led down a ladder from an upper level by police, others forced police to carry them out.