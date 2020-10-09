Germany halts purchase of new army rifles amid patent claim

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it has halted the planned purchase of next-generation assault rifles for the military over claims that the chosen supplier may have breached a rival’s patent. Germany’s Defense Ministry said Friday that it “obtained verifiable information” about a possible intellectual property breach by Haenel in a complaint filed last month by Heckler & Koch. A ministerial review concluded that such a patent breach “can’t be ruled out,” meaning the process of awarding the $300-million contract will be conducted again. Haenel initially beat Heckler & Koch to provide 120,000 rifles to the German military to replace the standard issue G36, which has suffered from overheating problems.