Judo in Japan: Getting unwanted scrutiny for abuse, violence

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is the home of judo, and the 19th-century martial art is sure to get more attention at home than any other sport at next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics. But it’s also drawing unwanted scrutiny over widespread allegations of violence, and accompanying injuries and abuse. More than 100 deaths in Japan over the last several decades have been attributed to judo and its military-like training methods. The head of Japanese judo acknowledges the problems are serious in Japan and said injuries often happen through punishment in training. Michel Brousse is an expert on judo in France and elsewhere. He believes the problems are so serious that there is “no future for judo” in Japan unless they get addressed soon.