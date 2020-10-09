Kyrgyz president declares state of emergency amid protests

MOSCOW (AP) — The embattled president of Kyrgyzstan has moved to end the political turmoil that followed a disputed parliamentary election, ordering a state of emergency in the capital. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed that the measure starting from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. on Oct. 21 could include a curfew and travel restrictions. He also ordered the military to deploy troops to Bishkek to enforce it. Jeenbekov has faced calls to resign by protesters who stormed government buildings after Sunday’s parliamentary vote was reportedly swept by pro-government parties. Protesters freed former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was jailed on charges seen by his supporters as a political vendetta.