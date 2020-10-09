Nebraska city proposes economic development plan to improve life of residents

HARTINGTON, NE (KTIV) - The City of Hartington, Nebraska is working on ways to improve the quality of life for their citizens, in hopes that they will stay there for many years.

According to officials with the City of Hartington, their population has declined by 6% since the year 2000.

Miranda Becker, the economic development coordinator for the city said that they are holding a town hall meeting on Monday, to discuss the economic development plan.

She said most of the plan deals with giving out loans to help expand or even start local businesses.

The plan proposes that the community needs to strengthen the workforce, develop community resources, and provide local community services.

"We always want to keep moving forward, to encourage our local high schoolers to want to stay in the community. Or once they leave college, they're wanting to come back here because there are opportunities for them," said Miranda Becker, Economic Development Coordinator.

According to officials with the city of Hartington, not only has the population decreased since the year 2000, but there has been a decline of active business sites and business expansion as well.