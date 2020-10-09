Oct. 9: Iowa reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue reaching all-time high

(KTIV) -- There were 1,184 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, health officials reported 95,857 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 97,041 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 75,041 have recovered. That's an increase of 871 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 14 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,433.

According to the state's latest report, there are 461 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 104 are in the ICU and 38 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,059 new tests were given for a total of 848,968 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,222.

The SDHD has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll at 78. Officials say these latest deaths involved one elderly male over the age of 81 and one older female between the ages of 61 and 80.

To date, 4,507 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-three of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had nine new COVID-34 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,111. Of those cases, 1,882 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported nine new virus cases, with its total now at 412. Officials say 253 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 620 total virus cases, with 441 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,326 to 1,335 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 895 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 9, the state health department says Sioux County has had 2,003 total positive cases. Officials say 1,085 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to seven.