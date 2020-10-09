Record highs possible Friday with mild temperatures through the weekend

It has been a week of warm temperatures and today looks like the warmest day yet.



Highs will end up in the mid to upper 80s; Sioux City's record high is 87 degrees from 1980, so there is a chance for that to fall today.



Aside from a few passing clouds early in the day, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with a southerly breeze remaining in place.



The winds calm in the evening and temperatures will cool quickly as a result with lows overnight in the upper 40s.



Temperatures remain mild Saturday and Sunday with highs still in the 80s.



Highs will be a lot cooler next week though; how cool it will be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.