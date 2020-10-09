Greece: Sentencing hearings for Golden Dawn to resume Monday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An Athens court has extended a sentencing hearing to Monday for leading members and associates of Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn convicted earlier this week for multiple crimes. Defense lawyers for 18 former lawmakers from the Golden Dawn party and dozens of other members and supporters presented arguments for a second day Friday to seek more lenient sentences. The lengthy sentencing procedure is the final chapter in a more than five-year politically charged trial that encompassed four cases and involved 68 defendants, more than 200 witnesses and over 60 lawyers.