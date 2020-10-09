Sioux City schools report 12 more positive COVID-19 cases, 8 school buildings reporting cases

Sioux City schools report 12 more positive COVID-19 cases, 8 school buildings reporting casesNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.
According to the district, there were six reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. The other six positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.
Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No additional information has been provided about these individual cases.
During the week of Oct. 5, one class was closed and moved to emergency response virtual learning.
- Leeds Elementary: first-grade class
The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 5.
- Bryant Elementary
- East Middle School
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
- Liberty Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Sunnyside Elementary
At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.