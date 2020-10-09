Siouxland couple reveals exciting news on Today Show

SIOUX CENTER (KTIV) - We were able to catch up with the Siouxland couple that appeared on the Today Show with a special announcement for their family.

Alissa and Wade Kroeze from Sioux Center, Iowa revealed that they are expecting a baby!

For big "Today Show" fanatics like them, what better way to announce the exciting news than on one of their newscasts.

Alissa says a couple of weeks ago she was joking with her husband about being on Today's virtual plaza.

She says she was in complete shock after receiving a call from a Today Show representative informing them that they were selected to be on the show.

"I think our kids were pretty surprised," said Alissa Kroeze, Sioux Center, Iowa. "They weren't at all expecting any kind of big news and so their reactions were a little bit funny, but they are very excited,".

Alissa and Wade Kroeze have 3 daughters. They will be finding out the gender of their 4th baby soon.