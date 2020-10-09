South Dakota posts new high in daily COVID-19 case, 5 deaths

Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota continues to struggle to contain the coronavirus as health officials reported an all-time new high for new coronavirus cases, with 772. The Department of Health reports another five people have also died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 277 people. September was the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Dakota, with 56 deaths. But the state has already recorded 54 deaths in the first nine days of October. The state has seen the nation’s second-highest number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks.