Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a surfer has vanished in a suspected shark attack off the Australian southwest coast. A police statement says a surf board has been found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search is underway for the man who had been riding it. An ambulance service says a witness reported the attack at Kelp Beds Beach late Friday morning. Three other shark attacks have occurred there since 2014. A teenager was killed in 2017 and a diver in January.