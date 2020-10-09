US agency mourns murdered Mexico plant safety inspector

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is mourning the killing of a Mexican employee of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services. Prosecutors in the northern border city of Tijuana said Edgar Flores Santos was killed by an alleged drug trafficker who may have mistaken him for a policeman. The U.S. inspection service, known by its acronym APHIS, said “we mourn the loss of a bright agriculturist with a budding career.” APHIS threatened to withdraw inspectors in Mexico’s avocado belt after they were threatened at gunpoint in 2019. But the service said the murder of Flores Santos would not affect its work in Mexico.