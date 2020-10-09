Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction

CHICAGO (AP) — The former Chicago police officer imprisoned for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald has ended an effort to overturn his conviction. An Illinois appellate court on Friday allowed Jason Van Dyke to withdraw his appeal, meaning he will serve out his sentence without further court proceedings. Attorney Jennifer Blagg says Van Dyke decided to withdraw his appeal because he is trying to move on with his life. Van Dyke shot McDonald in October 2014 as the 17-year-old walked away from police on a Southwest Side street while holding a knife. Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to six years, nine months in prison.