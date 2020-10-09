WFP chief: Nobel Prize message to world not to forget Sahel

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The head of the World Food Program says that winning the Nobel Peace Prize while he was visiting the impoverished and war-weakened Sahel was a message to the world that it should not forget the region. WFP Executive Director David Beasley spoke to reporters during a short stop in Burkina Faso Friday, shortly after the agency won the Peace Prize for fighting hunger. He said: “The fact that I was in the Sahel when we received the announcement is really a message from above that, hey world with all the things going on around the world today please don’t forget about the people in the Sahel!”