Authorities release names of 3 killed in crash near Sturgis

12:04 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of three men who died in a crash near Sturgis earlier this week. The three men died when the Maserati Ghibli they were in rear-ended a semi-truck on Interstate 90. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identified the men as 21-year-old Jaden Olson of Rapid City, who was driving, 55-year-old Titus Ironshield of Rapid City and 22-year-old Thomas Jackson of Spearfish. All three were wearing seat belts. The driver and passenger of the semi were not injured. The Highway Patrol is still investigating. 

Associated Press

