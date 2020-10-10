Lithuanians to choose new parliament amid virus tensions

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian voters will choose a new parliament Sunday for a nation that has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The country’s center-right coalition government has faced strong criticism over soaring virus-related unemployment. The government is neck-and-neck with the opposition that includes the conservatives and the Social Democrats, among others. Five or six parties are expected to enter the 141-seat Seimas assembly but none is likely to get more than 20% support, and talks to form a coalition are expected after the election. Many Lithuanians complain that government did not do enough to help businesses during the nation’s coronavirus lockdown, as the unemployment rate jumped from 9% in February to more than 14% in October.