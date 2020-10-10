No. 24 Iowa State beats Texas Tech for 3-0 Big 12 start

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and No. 24 Iowa State beat Texas Tech 31-15. The Cyclones opened conference play with three straight wins for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950. Purdy finished 32 of 43 with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards. The Cyclones rolled up 516 yards of total offense and held Texas Tech under 100 yards until early in the fourth quarter.