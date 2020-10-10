Oct. 10: Iowa reports over 1,300 new cases, 21 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,315 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 97,041 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 98,356 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 75,935 have recovered. That's an increase of 894 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 21 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,454.

According to the state's latest report, there are 450 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 101 are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 6,628 new tests were given for a total of 855,596 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,297.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 78.

To date, 4,549 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 66 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,124. Of those cases, 1,889 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported six new virus cases, with its total now at 418. Officials say 256 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reports five new cases bringing their total to 625 total virus cases, with 443 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,335 to 1,354 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 917 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 10, the state health department says Sioux County reports 32 new cases bringing their total to 2,035. Officials say 1,100 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to eight.