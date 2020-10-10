Oct. 10: Nebraska reports 1085 cases and 5 deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska's COVID dashboard has updated its figures as of 2:30 Saturday, today's figures will also include numbers not reported on friday.

Nebraska health officials reported 1085 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 51,144.

There were five new virus-related deaths reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 519.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 299 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,499 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 35,456 to 36,091 in the last 48 hours.

So far, 504,746 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 453,288 of them have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department have adjusted the numbers in Cedar County reported a total positive cases to 111.

To date, Cedar County has had no virus-related deaths.

Dakota County

Local health officials confirmed 16 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 2,360.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Dakota County. To date, the county has had 44 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Dixon County has reported six new positive cases for a total of 134.

To date, Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have adjusted the number of cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 293 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Numbers in Wayne County have been adjusted by the NNPHD for a total of 228 cases so far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.