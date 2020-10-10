One of two inmates back in custody in Sac County, IA

SAC CITY, IA (KTIV) -- One of two escaped inmates is back in custody after they escaped from a northwest Iowa jail Friday.

On Oct. 9 around 4:25 p.m., two inmates in the Sac County Jail had overpowered a female correctional officer.

Joseph Lee Sly age 35 of Rockwell City was being moved from the main cell area back to a holding cell after a shower. As the correctional officer was opening the main cell door, she was grabbed by inmate Shawn Patrick Freier age 25 of Lake View.

Freier and Sly pulled the correctional officer in to the main cell block and shut the door locking the officer inside.

Freier and Sly ran down the stairwell. A courthouse custodian heard the correctional officer screaming and opened a locked door at the bottom of a staircase. Sly pushed the custodian out of the way and ran down the hall.

Sly exited the building. Freier entered the kitchen area through an unlocked door and jumped out a first-floor window. Freier ran south from the jail and Sly ran north.

Law enforcement officer from surrounding areas responded to assist in looking for the two. A drone with thermal imaging capabilities was used as well as Sac County Sheriff’s K-9. The ground search was called off after dark.

On Oct. 10 an off-duty Lake View Police Reserve officer was traveling through Sac City and spotted Sly around 7:28 a.m. walking on North 5th Street. The off-duty reserve officer was able to take Sly into custody without incident and return him to the Sac County Jail.

Joseph Sly faces charges in Calhoun County for domestic violence and sex abuse charges. Both men are now charged with escape from custody and additional charges are expected.

No injuries are reported. Responding to assist the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Sac City Police were the Lake View Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, Fonda Police, Emergency Management from Calhoun and Webster Counties and Sac County Ambulance.

Freier remains at large. Anyone with information on the location of Freier should call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127 or 911. The suspect is considered dangerous and police warn not to approach him. If seen contact police immediately Freier is serving time for domestic violence charges.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.