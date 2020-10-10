 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:59 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 27-25

Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

Anselmo-Merna Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary’s, 25-23, 25-13

CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 28-26, 25-18

Pool B=

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15

Omaha Concordia def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 25-12

Conestoga Triangular=

Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22

EMC Tournament=

Pool A=

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-17, 26-24

Norris def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-16

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-19

Pool B=

Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Waverly def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13

Third Place=

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15

Hartington-Newcastle Tournament=

Pool A=

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19

Pool B=

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-7, 25-6

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 24-7, 24-6

Lincoln /Millard South Invite=

Lincoln High def. Norfolk

Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-12, 25-14

Skyhawk Invitational=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 25-15

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-23, 25-13

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-22, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-20, 25-23

St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14

Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-8, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-17

Pool A=

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 10-25, 25-18

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-18

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-13

Pool B=

Beatrice def. Platteview, 25-19, 27-29, 25-17

Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-14

Third Place=

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21

Western Conference Tournament=

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-10, 25-22

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-8, 25-9

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-23

Sidney def. Gering, 25-23, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger Classic=

Consolation=

Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20

First Round=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-17

O’Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19

Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-20

Third Place=

O’Neill def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 26-24

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

