Saturday’s Scores

5:01 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Centerville def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Faulkton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Potter County def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

Chester Challenge=

Arlington def. Deubrook, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21

South Dakota-Wyoming Border Wars Tournament=

St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Douglas, 25-4

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-8

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-11

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

