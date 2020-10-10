Senator Joni Ernst leads a pack of motorcyclists to kick of Joni’s Ride Across Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Leading a pack of motorcyclists, Senator Joni Ernst rode into her latest modified campaign, Joni's Ride Across Iowa.

This year, the event benefited two different causes.

"We are doing the Puppy Jake Foundation which is a foundation that provides service animals to disabled veterans, and the second charity is going Derecho Disaster Recovery Fund," said Ernst.

After speaking with several cyclists and thanking everyone for coming, Senator Ernst talked about absentee voting in the state of Iowa.

"I have absolute faith in our absentee ballot system, I can't emphasize that enough. I served as the Montgomery County auditor for many years and in that position, I was commissioner of elections and I know that the state of Iowa has one of the best election systems in the United States," said Ernst.

Before heading out onto the road, Ernst shared her appreciation for her supporters throughout her campaign.

"That level of energy and enthusiasm that's what's going to carry me through the day. I know we're going to win this race, it's going to be done by getting out and interacting with people."

Saturday's ride ended in Des Moines before the group moved on to Cedar Rapids and Davenport on Sunday.