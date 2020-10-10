Severe weather chances make a return to majority of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a week of warm weather, and our weekend is keeping on the trend, but some severe weather is in the future.

Today was mild, with a high in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight will keep the clear skies, and the low will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to start the day, with shower and thunderstorm chances in the later part of the day.

A majority of Siouxland has a slight risk of severe weather.

It looks to mainly be strong winds and large hail, but there is a small chance of a tornado.

A line of storms looks to start from Yankton to Norfolk around 3 PM, that line moves east through the evening.

Central portions look to start seeing storms around 4 PM, out east will see late evening storms.

Keep an eye on the forecast for Sunday.

Sunday will also be breezy, with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

By Monday, the weather calms, with mostly sunny skies, but temperatures take a sip. Monday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with another high in the upper 60s.

The cool down keeps going, find out how low by watching News 4 tonight.