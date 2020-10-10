South Dakota reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials announced 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and nine new deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the state to 286. Of those deaths, 63 have been reported in October alone, as South Dakota continues to be among the leaders nationally in new COVID-19 cases per capita. The new infections reflect a 12.1% positive test rate, up from the average of 10.9% over the last seven days. The 14-day trend of positive cases is continuing to rise in the state.